Mayor Bill de Blasio's Daughter Chiara Arrested at Protest in NYC

Just Jared Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio‘s daughter was arrested during the Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday night (May 30). Chiara de Blasio was taken into custody around 10:30pm after police declared an unlawful assembly at 12th Street and Broadway in Manhattan, law enforcement sources shared with The Post. Chiara, 25, had allegedly been [...]
News video: Mayor De Blasio's Daughter Arrested During Protests

Mayor De Blasio's Daughter Arrested During Protests 01:22

 Mayor Bill de Blasio's daughter was arrested during police protests in Manhattan on Saturday; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

Mayor De Blasio, Police Commissioner Shea Address Sunday's Protests [Video]

Mayor De Blasio, Police Commissioner Shea Address Sunday's Protests

Mayor de Blasio delivers his daily briefing amid George Floyd protests and coronavirus pandemic.

'Not acceptable' for police to drive into a crowd: NYC Mayor [Video]

'Not acceptable' for police to drive into a crowd: NYC Mayor

After some criticism over his initial reaction to video of police driving into a crowd of protestors on Saturday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday called the incident "not acceptable" and..

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's daughter Chiara de Blasio arrested during George Floyd protest

Chiara de Blasio was arrested Saturday, according to the NYPD. She is one of thousands arrested during protests over the death of George Floyd.  
