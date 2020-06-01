Mayor Bill de Blasio's Daughter Chiara Arrested at Protest in NYC
Monday, 1 June 2020 () New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio‘s daughter was arrested during the Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday night (May 30). Chiara de Blasio was taken into custody around 10:30pm after police declared an unlawful assembly at 12th Street and Broadway in Manhattan, law enforcement sources shared with The Post. Chiara, 25, had allegedly been [...]
After some criticism over his initial reaction to video of police driving into a crowd of protestors on Saturday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday called the incident "not acceptable" and..