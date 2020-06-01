Global  

Kate Middleton & Prince William's Lawyers Threaten Legal Action Against Tatler Magazine, Publication Responds

Just Jared Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (aka Prince William and Kate Middleton)’s lawyers are reportedly threatening legal action against Tatler magazine. The magazine wrote a story claiming the Duchess feels “overworked” and Kensington Palace actually issued a statement in response to these claims. Tatler magazine released a statement to Just Jared, saying, “we have received [...]
Video credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Prince William Says He Removes Contact Lenses Before Public Speeches

Prince William Says He Removes Contact Lenses Before Public Speeches 01:55

 In a new excerpt from the BBC documentary, "Football, Prince William, And Our Mental Health", the Duke of Cambridge reveals that he removes his contact lenses before public speaking engagements to fight off nerves. Plus, Camila Cabello opens up about her struggles with anxiety and OCD in a new essay...

