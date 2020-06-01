Kate Middleton & Prince William's Lawyers Threaten Legal Action Against Tatler Magazine, Publication Responds

qb RT @Adios_yuckTeeth: @thedailybeast Correct tout headline : Kate middleton’s And prince William’s failed attempt to smear prince Harry and… 1 minute ago 𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑦 𝑠𝑎𝑓𝑒 🇵🇭 RT @JustJared: "Tatler" magazine has responded to the reports that they have been threatened with legal action by Kate Middleton and Prince… 8 minutes ago JustJared.com "Tatler" magazine has responded to the reports that they have been threatened with legal action by Kate Middleton a… https://t.co/a6E6KTwL2P 28 minutes ago Amigo News 🇬🇧 DAILY EXPRESS - #headlines #ctp_video #autoplay_video Pippa Middleton row: How Kate’s sister sparked fiery debate w… https://t.co/jVupOpLqEF 38 minutes ago Ms. M RT @PageSix: Prince William, Kate Middleton take legal action against Tatler magazine https://t.co/ovmJds3eC6 https://t.co/XohxDvrwzR 52 minutes ago Furqan Reisen RT @moonlitsoojin: Say it with me, KENSINGTON PALACE, OFFICE TO THE PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE MIDDLETON IS THE SOURCE AND THE CULPRIT BEHIND… 55 minutes ago Amadriadi✨Celia Bailes Are Prince William and Kate Middleton Taking Legal Action Against Tatler... https://t.co/XLKtRBNw7i via @YouTube 1 hour ago www.THEPIGEONEXPRESS.com Kate Middleton and Prince William to sue magazine who claimed that they were 'tired and overworking' after the exit… https://t.co/uyZdvPiG9D 2 hours ago