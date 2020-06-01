Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CNN’s Brian Stelter Apologizes For Claiming St. John’s Church Was Not Burning: ‘I Fell Victim to The Worst Foolish Impulses’

Mediaite Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
CNN’s Brian Stelter Apologizes For Claiming St. John’s Church Was Not Burning: ‘I Fell Victim to The Worst Foolish Impulses’CNN’s Brian Stelter apologized on Sunday after berating a journalist for correctly reporting that St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington D.C. had been set on fire by rioters. After journalist Katrina B Haydon reported that the historic church had been set on fire, Stelter questioned Haydon, calling the report “not accurate” and claiming there were […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Reverend plans to keep church closed, despite permission to open [Video]

Reverend plans to keep church closed, despite permission to open

"Just because we can, doesn't mean that we should," said Rev. Tim Schenck of St. John the Evangelist Church in Hingham.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 02:03Published

Tweets about this

laurenibsolm

_ibsolm_ RT @CharlieNash: CNN’s Brian Stelter Apologizes For Claiming St. John’s Church Was Not Burning: ‘I Fell Victim to The Worst Foolish Impulse… 38 minutes ago

CharlieNash

Charlie Nash CNN’s Brian Stelter Apologizes For Claiming St. John’s Church Was Not Burning: ‘I Fell Victim to The Worst Foolish… https://t.co/X7uCyywb2W 1 hour ago