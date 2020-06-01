CNN’s Brian Stelter Apologizes For Claiming St. John’s Church Was Not Burning: ‘I Fell Victim to The Worst Foolish Impulses’ Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

CNN’s Brian Stelter apologized on Sunday after berating a journalist for correctly reporting that St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington D.C. had been set on fire by rioters. After journalist Katrina B Haydon reported that the historic church had been set on fire, Stelter questioned Haydon, calling the report “not accurate” and claiming there were […] CNN’s Brian Stelter apologized on Sunday after berating a journalist for correctly reporting that St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington D.C. had been set on fire by rioters. After journalist Katrina B Haydon reported that the historic church had been set on fire, Stelter questioned Haydon, calling the report “not accurate” and claiming there were […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Reverend plans to keep church closed, despite permission to open



"Just because we can, doesn't mean that we should," said Rev. Tim Schenck of St. John the Evangelist Church in Hingham. Credit: WCVB Duration: 02:03 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this _ibsolm_ RT @CharlieNash: CNN’s Brian Stelter Apologizes For Claiming St. John’s Church Was Not Burning: ‘I Fell Victim to The Worst Foolish Impulse… 38 minutes ago Charlie Nash CNN’s Brian Stelter Apologizes For Claiming St. John’s Church Was Not Burning: ‘I Fell Victim to The Worst Foolish… https://t.co/X7uCyywb2W 1 hour ago