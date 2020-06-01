CNN’s Brian Stelter Apologizes For Claiming St. John’s Church Was Not Burning: ‘I Fell Victim to The Worst Foolish Impulses’
Monday, 1 June 2020 () CNN’s Brian Stelter apologized on Sunday after berating a journalist for correctly reporting that St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington D.C. had been set on fire by rioters. After journalist Katrina B Haydon reported that the historic church had been set on fire, Stelter questioned Haydon, calling the report “not accurate” and claiming there were […]