Two Atlanta Cops Fired After Shocking Video Shows Them Tasing, Yanking College Students From Car During Protests
Monday, 1 June 2020 () Atlanta Mayor *Keisha Lance Bottoms* announced that two officers were fired from the city's police department over the weekend due to their roles in a graphic, highly confrontational video that went viral during the protests over *George Floyd's* death.
Six Atlanta police officers will face charges for an incident in which they tased two college students and removed them from their car during protests over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African American in police custody. Freddie Joyner has more.