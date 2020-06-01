Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Two Atlanta Cops Fired After Shocking Video Shows Them Tasing, Yanking College Students From Car During Protests

Mediaite Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Atlanta Mayor *Keisha Lance Bottoms* announced that two officers were fired from the city's police department over the weekend due to their roles in a graphic, highly confrontational video that went viral during the protests over *George Floyd's* death.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Atlanta cops face charges after tasing college students

Atlanta cops face charges after tasing college students 02:53

 Six Atlanta police officers will face charges for an incident in which they tased two college students and removed them from their car during protests over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African American in police custody. Freddie Joyner has more.

Related videos from verified sources

'We felt like we were going to die in that car' [Video]

'We felt like we were going to die in that car'

Two black students were dragged from their car in Atlanta, Georgia, by police, who now face charges.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:35Published
Over 4,000 Protesters Have Been Arrested Nationwide as Demonstrations Rage on [Video]

Over 4,000 Protesters Have Been Arrested Nationwide as Demonstrations Rage on

Over 4,000 Protesters Have Been Arrested Nationwide as Demonstrations Rage on Since video emerged last week of George Floyd dying at the hands of Minneapolis police, peaceful protests across the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Six Atlanta cops face excessive force charges after tasing college students

Six Atlanta police officers will face charges for an incident in which they tased two college students and removed them from their car during protests over the...
Reuters

6 Atlanta officers charged in arrests of college students dragged from car, hit with stun guns

Six Atlanta police officers have been charged after a video showed authorities pulling two young people from a car and shooting them with stun guns while they...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this