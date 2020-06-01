Global  

Minnesota AG Keith Ellison ‘Very Seriously Looking’ At Prosecuting Other 3 Officers in George Floyd Case

Monday, 1 June 2020
Minnesota AG Keith Ellison ‘Very Seriously Looking’ At Prosecuting Other 3 Officers in George Floyd CaseMinnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Monday he was “very seriously looking” at charging three officers who were present during George Floyd’s death, but that history indicated it was not going to be an "easy slam dunk.”
