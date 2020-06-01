Minnesota AG Keith Ellison ‘Very Seriously Looking’ At Prosecuting Other 3 Officers in George Floyd Case
Monday, 1 June 2020 () Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Monday he was “very seriously looking” at charging three officers who were present during George Floyd’s death, but that history indicated it was not going to be an "easy slam dunk.”
