Kate Hudson's Fabletics Cuts Ties with YouTuber Myka Stauffer
Monday, 1 June 2020 () Kate Hudson's athleticwear brand Fabletics has cut ties with YouTuber Myka Stauffer. If you don't know, last week, it was revealed that Myka and her husband rehomed their three-year-old son Huxley after adopting him from China. Since they announced this news, they received a ton of backlash for their decision.
Myka Stauffer has two sons and onedaughter with her husband James and onedaughter from a previous relationship.She has never been shy about documentingher family life on her YouTube channel .Her adopted son, Huxley, has been a big partof that since he came into the picture in 2017.Beginning with...