Thylane Blondeau, ‘the most beautiful girl in the world,’ reveals her lockdown life on Instagram

Video credit: Rumble Studio - Published 2 days ago Loving mother cow showers her newborn baby with kisses 00:30 Donna is a very proud and loving mother of a beautiful little calf named Harvey. Harvey came into the world a few days ago and he is enjoying sunshine in the meadow, fresh milk, and loving licks and kisses from Donna. Harvey has known no other world but this one, on a beautiful farm in Millbrook,...