Tokyo Jetz Cries + Apologizes After Making George Floyd Death Joke: “I Messed Up Big Time”

Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Internet isn’t waiting around for an apology or explanation. Social media has reacted to hip-hop entertainer Tokyo Jetz making a jaw-dropping joke connected to the death of black man George Floyd. Tokyo x Viral Initially, footage went online Monday morning and featured Jetz getting into a playful confrontation with a friend. She took things […]



The Internet isn't waiting around for an apology or explanation. Social media has reacted to hip-hop entertainer Tokyo Jetz making a jaw-dropping joke connected to the death of black man George Floyd. Tokyo x Viral Initially, footage went online Monday morning and featured Jetz getting into a playful confrontation with a friend. She took things […]


