Jake Paul Addresses Backlash For Being at Arizona Mall During Looting Over The Weekend Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Jake Paul has spoken out after receiving a lot of backlash online. The 23-year-old YouTuber filmed himself and some of his crew out on Saturday night (May 30) in Scottsdale, Ariz. On his Instagram stories, Jake shared videos of him and his friends out during protest riots, and eventually inside a mall after people broke [...] 👓 View full article

Video credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published 53 minutes ago Jake Paul denies looting after viral video shows him looting 01:20 YouTube star Jake Paul took to Twitter to issuean apology on May 31 after videos showed himlooting and vandalizing an Arizona mall."To be absolutely clear, neither I noranyone in our group was engaged in any lootingor vandalism," Paul said in the statement.Rather, the vlogger claims that he...

