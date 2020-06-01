Global  

George Floyd's Brother Terrence Visits Site Of His Sibling's Death

E! Online Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
One week after George Floyd died at the hands of the Minneapolis police, his brother Terrence Floyd visited the site where his sibling was killed. Joined by Reverend Kevin McCall,...
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: George Floyd Protests Across The Country

George Floyd Protests Across The Country 02:18

 A look at the protests across the country following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

Related videos from verified sources

Bucky Brooks: Most effective way athletes can contribute to change is with time and commitment [Video]

Bucky Brooks: Most effective way athletes can contribute to change is with time and commitment

Marcellus Wiley, Bucky Brooks and LaVar Arrington discuss the ongoing protests around the country after the death of George Floyd. Hear why Bucky thinks that athletes can contribute to enacting change..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 08:40Published
Number Of Philadelphia Athletes Speaking Out About Death Of George Floyd [Video]

Number Of Philadelphia Athletes Speaking Out About Death Of George Floyd

Pat Gallen reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

George Floyd's Brother Visits Murder Site, Family Calls For Peace

Here's George Floyd's brother delivering a powerful message at the site of his murder ... calling for peace, love, non-violent protest, activism and an end to...
TMZ.com

George Floyd's Brother Condemns "Destructive Unity" While Calling For "Positive" Change

George Floyd's brother Terrence Floyd is speaking out following the death of his sibling. It's been just days since George was killed at the hands of the...
E! Online

Tweets about this

Ngo885

Ngo RT @jason_howerton: For a man like Terrence Floyd, George Floyd's brother, to be going through the pain and anger he is experiencing right… 1 second ago

_chelsxo3

Chelss∞ RT @xtina: MOVED by this speech— by Terrence Floyd, George Floyd’s brother. When the president retreats and everyone is left with no proper… 1 second ago

RetNavySwimmer

Earl G Watkins Jr RT @GOPChairwoman: “My brother was about peace… just channel your anger elsewhere. Don’t tear up your town. All of this is not necessary be… 2 seconds ago

DoneDaRtz

Ethan Lopez RT @CurtisHouck: George Floyd's brother Terrence: "Let's switch it up, y'all. Let's switch it up. Do this peacefully. Please." https://t.co… 2 seconds ago

kimyoogyeom

boomer (hiatus) RT @MSNBC: “Keep my brother’s name ringing,” Terrence Floyd chants with the crowd gathered at the site of George Floyd’s death. https://t.c… 2 seconds ago

ben_bertoni

Ben RT @Breaking911: Full speech by George Floyd's brother, Terrence Floyd "What are y'all doing? Y'all doing nothing. Because that's not goin… 3 seconds ago

karodluffy

☹︎ RT @TIME: Watch: “Let's do this another way.” Terrence Floyd, brother of George Floyd, speaks in Minneapolis https://t.co/53gnsvcnii 6 seconds ago

ResisterSusan

Susan RT @NBCNews: WATCH: Full speech by George Floyd's brother, Terrence Floyd, at site of George Floyd's death. https://t.co/piEcnilzCb 9 seconds ago