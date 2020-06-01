George Floyd's Autopsy Complete, Cause of Death Is Labeled a 'Homicide'
Monday, 1 June 2020 () George Floyd‘s independent autopsy has been completed and his cause of death has been revealed after he died at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The report was compiled by forensic pathologists Dr. Michael Baden and Dr. Allecia Wilson. They concluded that this death was a “homicide caused by asphyxia due [...]
