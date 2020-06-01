Global  

George Floyd's Autopsy Complete, Cause of Death Is Labeled a 'Homicide'

Just Jared Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
George Floyd‘s independent autopsy has been completed and his cause of death has been revealed after he died at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The report was compiled by forensic pathologists Dr. Michael Baden and Dr. Allecia Wilson. They concluded that this death was a “homicide caused by asphyxia due [...]
Video credit: TODAY'S TMJ4
News video: George Floyd protests planned

George Floyd protests planned 01:16

 Protests have sparked all around the nation following the death of George Floyd. One of those protests is happening in Milwaukee Friday.

