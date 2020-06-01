Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Take Part in Peaceful Protest in Miami

Just Jared Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted taking part in a peaceful protest over the weekend in Miami, Fla. The musical couple took to the streets of the coastal city to walk in support of Black Lives Matter and to speak out about racial injustice, following the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota last week [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Miami's George Floyd Demonstration Gets Violent After Dark

Miami's George Floyd Demonstration Gets Violent After Dark 02:48

 What started as a peaceful protest in Miami by people demanding justice for George Floyd in Minneapolis, turned violent several hours after it started.

Related videos from verified sources

Peaceful protest in Orland [Video]

Peaceful protest in Orland

Many marched down the streets of Orland as part of a peaceful protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement

Credit: KHSLPublished
Stockholm police push back and threaten peaceful protesters during Black Lives Matter protest [Video]

Stockholm police push back and threaten peaceful protesters during Black Lives Matter protest

Swedish police become suddenly aggressive towards peaceful protesters in front of the Royal Palace in Stockholm. The clip, filmed on June 3, shows protesters taking part in a protest in support of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:03Published
WEB EXTRA: Peaceful Protest At Lincoln Memorial [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Peaceful Protest At Lincoln Memorial

A peaceful protest was held at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. Protesters marched to the landmark and sat every nine blocks for nine minutes to represent the eight minutes and 46..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Join In On Peaceful Protest in Miami - See The Pic!

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes didn’t just sit back this weekend following George Floyd‘s tragic murder last week. Instead, the musical couple took to the...
Just Jared Jr


Tweets about this