Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Take Part in Peaceful Protest in Miami
Monday, 1 June 2020 () Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted taking part in a peaceful protest over the weekend in Miami, Fla. The musical couple took to the streets of the coastal city to walk in support of Black Lives Matter and to speak out about racial injustice, following the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota last week [...]
