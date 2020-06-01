Global  

Republican Massachusetts Governor Blasts Trump After Bitter Conference Call: We Needed 'Leadership,' But Got 'Combativeness'

Mediaite Monday, 1 June 2020
Governor *Charlie Baker* (R- MA) directly called out President *Donald Trump* during a press conference Monday following violence and riots in Boston.
