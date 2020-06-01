Global  

Justin Bieber Admits To Feeling Bad After Racial Injustice Protests & George Floyd's Murder

Just Jared Jr Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Justin Bieber rocks a matching beanie to his Drew House tee while playing some basketball with friends in Los Angeles over the weekend. The 26-year-old musician enjoyed the sunny afternoon ahead of speaking with CNN commentator Angela Rye alongside wife Hailey Bieber about the protests around the country. During the Instagram interview, Justin admitted to [...]
