Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Laura Harrier Originally Thought Zendaya Got Her 'Spider-Man' Role, Praises Marvel for Hiring Two Black Actresses as Leads

Just Jared Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Laura Harrier is opening up about the casting process for Spider-Man: Homecoming and how she originally thought her role went to Zendaya. The 30-year-old actress says that when she heard Zendaya was cast in the movie, she still hadn’t heard back from producers and figured her role went to her. “After I did my screen [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Henry Cavill in Talks to Reprise Superman Role [Video]

Henry Cavill in Talks to Reprise Superman Role

Henry Cavill in Talks to Reprise Superman Role Cavill has played Superman in three movies, 'Man of Steel,' 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 'Justice League.' He is reportedly in discussions..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published
Scarlett Johansson worried Marvel fans wouldn't like her as Black Widow [Video]

Scarlett Johansson worried Marvel fans wouldn't like her as Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson was worried Marvel fans wouldn't like her interpretation of fictional superhero Black Widow.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Hailee Steinfeld coy on Marvel rumours [Video]

Hailee Steinfeld coy on Marvel rumours

Hailee Steinfeld coy on Marvel rumours The star has kept tight-lipped on rumours that she could be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress was reportedly offered the role of Kate Bishop in a..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:02Published

Tweets about this

BMovie_Hero

B-Movie Hero 📽 RT @ComicbookXS: #SpiderMan star originally thought she lost her role to #Zendaya https://t.co/y4QvLdN9CH 4 days ago

ComicbookXS

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗰𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸𝗫𝗦.𝗰𝗼𝗺 #SpiderMan star originally thought she lost her role to #Zendaya https://t.co/y4QvLdN9CH 4 days ago

GianlucaOdinson

Gianluca Odinson Spider-Man Star Originally Thought Zendaya Had Stolen Her Role https://t.co/7ee6fHxJ8y 5 days ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Laura Harrier opens up about the #SpiderMan casting process and praises Marvel for hiring two black actresses as leads in th… 5 days ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Laura Harrier Originally Thought Zendaya Got Her 'Spider-Man' Role, Praises Marvel for Hiring Two Black Actresses as… 5 days ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Laura Harrier opens up about the #SpiderMan casting process and praises Marvel for hiring two black actresses as le… https://t.co/yUxdpgbJx8 5 days ago