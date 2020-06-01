Laura Harrier Originally Thought Zendaya Got Her 'Spider-Man' Role, Praises Marvel for Hiring Two Black Actresses as Leads
Monday, 1 June 2020 () Laura Harrier is opening up about the casting process for Spider-Man: Homecoming and how she originally thought her role went to Zendaya. The 30-year-old actress says that when she heard Zendaya was cast in the movie, she still hadn’t heard back from producers and figured her role went to her. “After I did my screen [...]
Hailee Steinfeld coy on Marvel rumours The star has kept tight-lipped on rumours that she could be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress was reportedly offered the role of Kate Bishop in a..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:02Published