Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Speaks from White House's Rose Garden While Protesters Get Tear Gassed Just Blocks Away

Just Jared Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Donald Trump has addressed the nation amid several days of protests and riots following the murder of George Floyd. The President of the United States gave his speech from the Rose Garden at the White House at around 6:40pm on Monday (June 1) while Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrated just blocks away in Washington, D.C. [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Trump Wants To Terminate U.S. Relationship With World Health Organization Over China's Actions

Trump Wants To Terminate U.S. Relationship With World Health Organization Over China's Actions 00:41

 Donald Trump says he is terminating the U.S. relationship with the World Health Organization. He takes issue with the organizations handling of the coronavirus, according to Reuters. Trump's latest take is that the WHO had essentially become a puppet of China. Appearing in the White House Rose...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks in the Rose Garden amid nationwide protests [Video]

President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks in the Rose Garden amid nationwide protests

President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks in the Rose Garden amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.

Credit: WFFTPublished
WEB EXTRA: Protest Near the White House in Washington, D.C. [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Protest Near the White House in Washington, D.C.

Fires broke out and tear gas was in the air at a protest near the White House in Washington, D.C. Sunday night. Protests continued in cities across the country in response to the death of George Floyd..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Tear gas fired on protesters near White House as Trump speaks

Largely peaceful protesters near the White House were repelled with tear gas and mounted police on Monday as President Donald Trump spoke in the Rose Garden,...
Reuters Also reported by •Mediaite

Tweets about this

oobiecoobie

#𝚋𝚕𝚊𝚌𝚔𝚕𝚒𝚟𝚎𝚜𝚖𝚊𝚝𝚝𝚎𝚛 ☾ RT @ABC7: #LIVE Trump: If governors refuse to quell the violence, “Then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the prob… 18 seconds ago

ebonybowden

Ebony Bowden RT @stevennelson10: As Trump speaks in Rose Garden, this is the scene north of White House #dcprotests split in half and continue to be pu… 27 seconds ago

geauxxrod

goated🏹 RT @CBSNews: As President Trump speaks, flash bangs can be heard from protests outside the White House https://t.co/0LMqrK7lfM https://t.co… 49 seconds ago

MBOKSR_MAGA

Freedom_MAGA (Acts 16:31) RT @Laura4_45: Watch @CBSNews's broadcast: President Trump speaks from White House https://t.co/Q1CddXeDNG 56 seconds ago

ladynurse1974

Girl Interrupted RT @MrVanstis: So trump speaks to Putin this afternoon. Then later declares war on the US and comes up with the strongman photo op wheeze.… 2 minutes ago

MelanieLawson13

Melanie Lawson “ we will dominate the streets.” President Trump mobilizes United States military as protests spread across the co… https://t.co/UpwKawthNG 3 minutes ago

JaniceY13348366

Poetic Visions He should have been harder on the kkk protesting! A cult! President Donald Trump speaks about the protests over th… https://t.co/RwFxIO6znj 4 minutes ago

JaniceY13348366

Poetic Visions TO HELL WITH HIS SPEECHES! I NEVER WASTE A MINUTE WATCHING THIS DOMONIC MAN! President Donald Trump speaks about t… https://t.co/gpjyGwvFv0 5 minutes ago