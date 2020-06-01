Trump Speaks from White House's Rose Garden While Protesters Get Tear Gassed Just Blocks Away
Monday, 1 June 2020 () Donald Trump has addressed the nation amid several days of protests and riots following the murder of George Floyd. The President of the United States gave his speech from the Rose Garden at the White House at around 6:40pm on Monday (June 1) while Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrated just blocks away in Washington, D.C. [...]
Donald Trump says he is terminating the U.S. relationship with the World Health Organization. He takes issue with the organizations handling of the coronavirus, according to Reuters. Trump's latest take is that the WHO had essentially become a puppet of China. Appearing in the White House Rose...
Fires broke out and tear gas was in the air at a protest near the White House in Washington, D.C. Sunday night. Protests continued in cities across the country in response to the death of George Floyd..