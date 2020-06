You Might Like

Tweets about this Orlando Pizana Fmr CNN Anchor Bernard Shaw Calls Out Trump's Clearing Out of Protestors for Church Stunt: 'Would Have Made P.T. Ba… https://t.co/XkWQ4CfnZ5 17 minutes ago Aysha Bernie is a genius -- Fmr CNN Anchor Bernard Shaw Calls Out Trump's Clearing Out of Protestors for Church Stunt: 'W… https://t.co/NWNgV3SYT7 19 minutes ago CK Bernard Shaw Calls Out Trump for Church-Bible Stunt https://t.co/aLsJvgutIB 43 minutes ago dani dank RT @blindedbeatpoet: Fmr CNN Anchor Bernard Shaw Calls Out Trump's Clearing Out of Protestors for Church Stunt: 'Would Have Made P.T. Barnu… 44 minutes ago Tyler Richmond 🆗 Text NOTRESPONSIBLE to 88022 Fmr CNN Anchor Bernard Shaw Calls Out Trump's Clearing Out of Protestors for Church Stunt: 'Would Have Made P.T. Ba… https://t.co/jHjvVaevbN 53 minutes ago Cybyst RT @Mediaite: Fmr CNN Anchor Bernard Shaw Calls Out Trump's Clearing Out of Protestors for Church Stunt: 'Would Have Made P.T. Barnum Proud… 56 minutes ago 🎭Edward Rinaldi🐐 Banner photo by Ruth Bernhard © Fmr CNN Anchor Bernard Shaw Calls Out Trump's Clearing Out of Protestors for Church Stunt: 'Would Have Made P.T. Ba… https://t.co/aOX9h5p6fD 1 hour ago Mediaite Fmr CNN Anchor Bernard Shaw Calls Out Trump's Clearing Out of Protestors for Church Stunt: 'Would Have Made P.T. Ba… https://t.co/i9HXL7zaaj 1 hour ago