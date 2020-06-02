Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation helps a Muzaffarpur child, actor says 'I know how it feels to lose a parent'

Mid-Day Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation has offered help and financial support to the child, who was seen pulling the shroud from the dead body of her mother at Bihar's Muzaffarpur railway station, in a viral video. The superstar says he knows how it feels to lose a parent.

"Thank you all for getting us in touch with the little one....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mattel Reveals #ThankYouHeroes Initiative for Children of Essential Workers [Video]

Mattel Reveals #ThankYouHeroes Initiative for Children of Essential Workers

Mattel Reveals #ThankYouHeroes Initiative for Children of Essential Workers The initiative will benefit the First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF), which will be gifted up to 30,000 dolls...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:36Published
Ranbir, Alia get teary-eyed while bidding goodbye to Rishi Kapoor [Video]

Ranbir, Alia get teary-eyed while bidding goodbye to Rishi Kapoor

Actor Rishi Kapoor's demise has left everyone teary-eyed. The actor breathed his last at age of 67 at Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation hospital on April 30. Ranbir Kapoor was seen numb while performing..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Shah Rukh Khan to support child who tried waking up dead mother at railway station; says, I know how it feels to lose a parent

Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation has shared a picture of the toddler with his grandparents, pledging on Twitter that henceforth it would be looking after his...
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this

iamgkraj

Guddu Kumar RT @fpjindia: Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation offers financial support to child, says 'I know how it feels' to lose a parent @iamsrk @Me… 1 minute ago

Abhi18763120

Abhisrkian RT @dna: 'I know how it feels': Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation helps toddler who tried to wake his dead mother in viral video https://t.c… 1 minute ago

Abhi18763120

Abhisrkian RT @news18dotcom: Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation has now come forward, offering help and financial support to the Muzaffarpur child. ht… 2 minutes ago

Nabi_Hasan786

Nabi Hasan Saifi 😎🔥 RT @Koimoi: Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation To Help The Child Whose Video Of Trying To Wake His Dead Mother Broke The Internet @iamsrk @M… 9 minutes ago

OnlyTruth23

OnlyTruth RT @JoySRKian_1: Shah Rukh Khan's Meer foundation came forward to help this kids who's mother died on a railway station few days ago due to… 15 minutes ago

shabulsrk

Shabul srk RT @Gurusrk12: Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation To Support The Toddler In Muzaffarpur Station Video - NDTV https://t.co/HoluoBEFFJ 23 minutes ago

teamsrk_jalna

TSRK JALNA ⚡ RT @teamsrkmumbai: Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation Came Forward To Help The Child Whose Heart Wrenching Video Trying To Wake His Mom Going… 36 minutes ago