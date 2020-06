Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )





Taking on Instagram, the 53-year-old singer and music producer posted a picture that featured him with the musical duo -- Sajid and Wajid. In the... Music Maestro AR Rahman on Monday paid tribute to music composer Wajid Khan by sharing a monochromatic throwback picture with the late music artist and his brother Sajid Khan.Taking on Instagram, the 53-year-old singer and music producer posted a picture that featured him with the musical duo -- Sajid and Wajid. In the 👓 View full article