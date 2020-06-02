Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Music industry holding 'Black Out Tuesday' in response to George Floyd's death

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
The music industry is planning to go quiet on June 2, for Black Out Tuesday, to hold a day to reflect and implement change in response to the death of George Floyd. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published
News video: The Music Industry Takes Action After George Floyd's Death | Billboard News

The Music Industry Takes Action After George Floyd's Death | Billboard News 02:57

 The Music Industry Takes Action After George Floyd's Death | Billboard News

Related videos from verified sources

Elected officials under fire for social media post [Video]

Elected officials under fire for social media post

Social Media has been an outlet to express frustration and unity, in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 02:32Published
Unrest in Las Vegas [Video]

Unrest in Las Vegas

Unrest in Las Vegas as protests continues over the death of George Floyd.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Music Industry Calling for a 'Blackout' in Response to George Floyd's Death

Music Industry Calling for a 'Blackout' in Response to George Floyd's Deatharticle-overlay-handle js-fitvids-content"> The music industry is calling for a "Blackout Tuesday" in response to the death of George Floyd. On Friday (May 29),...
WorldNews

Music Industry Calling for a ‘Blackout’ in Response to George Floyd’s Death

Music companies and artists began spreading a message on social media calling for “a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with out community" following...
Billboard.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this