Music industry holding 'Black Out Tuesday' in response to George Floyd's death



Related videos from verified sources Elected officials under fire for social media post



Social Media has been an outlet to express frustration and unity, in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. Credit: WAPT Duration: 02:32 Published 1 hour ago Unrest in Las Vegas



Unrest in Las Vegas as protests continues over the death of George Floyd. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:40 Published 2 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Music Industry Calling for a 'Blackout' in Response to George Floyd's Death article-overlay-handle js-fitvids-content"> The music industry is calling for a "Blackout Tuesday" in response to the death of George Floyd. On Friday (May 29),...

WorldNews 1 day ago



Music Industry Calling for a ‘Blackout’ in Response to George Floyd’s Death Music companies and artists began spreading a message on social media calling for “a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with out community" following...

Billboard.com 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this