Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, N.W.A. + More Anti-Police Brutality Song Lyrics Are Being Searched Right Now
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino and N.W.A. are going to have some more fans by the time quarantine finally ends globally. New reports claim the rap stars’ biggest protest song lyrics are being looked up right now. K. Dot x Protests According to reports, last week’s shocking murder of black man George Floyd at […]
The post Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, N.W.A. + More Anti-Police Brutality Song Lyrics Are Being Searched Right Now appeared first on .