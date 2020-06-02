Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, N.W.A. + More Anti-Police Brutality Song Lyrics Are Being Searched Right Now Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino and N.W.A. are going to have some more fans by the time quarantine finally ends globally. New reports claim the rap stars’ biggest protest song lyrics are being looked up right now. K. Dot x Protests According to reports, last week’s shocking murder of black man George Floyd at […]



The post Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, N.W.A. + More Anti-Police Brutality Song Lyrics Are Being Searched Right Now appeared first on . Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino and N.W.A. are going to have some more fans by the time quarantine finally ends globally. New reports claim the rap stars’ biggest protest song lyrics are being looked up right now. K. Dot x Protests According to reports, last week’s shocking murder of black man George Floyd at […]The post Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, N.W.A. + More Anti-Police Brutality Song Lyrics Are Being Searched Right Now appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources TikTok users are freaking out about the actual lyrics to 'Say So'



“Say So” by Doja Cat featuring Nikki Minaj, is currently the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100.it is also the subject of a viral video in which a TikTok user named swoopy “reveals” its actual.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 00:53 Published 2 weeks ago French Montana still claims he has more hits than Kendrick Lamar



French Montana took to Twitter, doubling down on comments he made about Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 01:14 Published on April 23, 2020

Tweets about this