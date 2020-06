Glee's Samantha Ware Says Lea Michele Made Her 'First Television Gig a Living Hell' Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Samantha Ware is speaking out about her experience on the set of Glee and how Lea Michele made her time on the show “a living hell.” Last week, Lea wrote a tweet to support the Black Lives Matter movement and she said, “George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lea Michele confirms baby news with sunny garden photo



Lea Michele has confirmed her pregnancy by posting a photo of her baby bump on Instagram. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:32 Published on May 4, 2020 Lea Michele has confirmed her pregnancy



Lea Michele has confirmed her pregnancy with a sweet Instagram photo showing off her baby bump. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:52 Published on May 2, 2020

Tweets about this