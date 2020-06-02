Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Music composers Sajid-Wajid's mother tested positive for Coronavirus

Mid-Day Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Music composer Wajid Khan passed away on Monday, June 1, in wee hours due to complications arising out of a kidney infection. *His brother Sajid Khan, Aditya Pancholi*, and his wife and children attended his funeral that was held at the Versova Kabrastan.

*ABP News* now reports that their mother, Razina Khan, has been tested...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: RIP Wajid Khan: Friends, family bid tearful adieu to music composer in Mumbai

RIP Wajid Khan: Friends, family bid tearful adieu to music composer in Mumbai 01:36

 Last rites of Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan performed at Mumbai's Versova Muslim Kabrastan on June 01. His friends and family bid him the hardest adieu. His brother Sajid Khan was seen emotional outside the graveyard. Wajid Khan breathed his last at age of 43 after battling kidney infection....

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sallubahii

beingsalmankhan RT @bombaytimes: Here’s looking back at two decade-long relationship of Sajid-Wajid with @BeingSalmanKhan ! https://t.co/kF5d3c2kHp? 14 hours ago

bombaytimes

BombayTimes Here’s looking back at two decade-long relationship of Sajid-Wajid with @BeingSalmanKhan ! https://t.co/kF5d3c2kHp? 16 hours ago

amrishukumar

Amrishu The demise of Wajid Khan at this age is such a big loss to the music industry. He was a melodious singer, one of th… https://t.co/Fia0pWdc5Y 21 hours ago

AmitKumar280598

Amit Kumar Bhardwaj @wajidkhan7 was one of the finest music composers of Indian music industry. He gave us some ecstatic and heart thro… https://t.co/7pNRMQQ5N4 22 hours ago

SalmaniaDhoni

Arihant Shiyal RT @Being_tanveer3: What Wajid Khan of duo sajid wajid passed away cited reason is corona virus, that is actually heart breaking nd heart m… 1 day ago

rutumalvaniya

Ruturaj Malvaniya Famous music director Wajid Khan, one f the music composers of the famous duo Sajid-Wajid, passed away. #wajidkhan… https://t.co/7MWXCYrB1y 1 day ago

ShoaibRoyal3

Shoaib Royal Singer composers Wajid Khan of music director duo Sajid-Wajid, popular for their work on superstar Salman Khan's fi… https://t.co/VIJKMVt6lQ 1 day ago

Being_tanveer3

tanveer Muneer What Wajid Khan of duo sajid wajid passed away cited reason is corona virus, that is actually heart breaking nd hea… https://t.co/g7yCLXksQn 1 day ago