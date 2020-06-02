Global  

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively stand up against racism

Mid-Day Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Hollywood couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively feel ashamed that they have allowed themselves to be "uninformed about deeply rooted systemic racism".

Now, they are determined to address it and fight against it. As a start, they have donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund as protests and riots continue across the US...
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds support Black Lives Matter protesters with big cash donation

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds support Black Lives Matter protesters with big cash donation 00:43

 The stars did not join the protests that took place in cities across the US, but showed their support with this substantial cash injection.

