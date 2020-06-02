Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anushka Sharma's latest Instagram picture will brighten up your mood, and so will her caption!

Mid-Day Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Anushka Sharma has been sharing some hilarious videos with her hubby Virat Kohli in these past two months ever since the lockdown has begun. But she also makes sure she uploads some pictures of herself for her fans on social media. And here comes the latest one.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared what they call as a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lockdown fun: Anushka spots 'Dinosaur Virat' on the loose: Watch | Oneindia News [Video]

Lockdown fun: Anushka spots 'Dinosaur Virat' on the loose: Watch | Oneindia News

India captain Virat Kohli was seen mimicking a dinosaur in a hilarious video shared by wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Wednesday. With no cricket being played due to coronavirus pandemic,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:08Published

Tweets about this