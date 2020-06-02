Global  

Bhumi Pednekar seeks to bring Bollywood together to celebrate World Environment Day!

Mid-Day Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Bhumi Pednekar is urging the entire nation to become climate-conscious and is looking to bring together the who's who of the film industry to spread awareness for nature conservation. The actress, who is also a vocal climate activist, runs her own non-profit initiative called Climate Warrior that celebrates real-life heroes...
