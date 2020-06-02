Global  

Joe Biden Will Slam Trump’s Church Stunt, Promise to ‘Heal Racial Wounds’ in Philadelphia Speech

Mediaite Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Joe Biden Will Slam Trump’s Church Stunt, Promise to ‘Heal Racial Wounds’ in Philadelphia SpeechFormer Vice President Joe Biden will give a speech in Philadelphia addressing the unrest over the killing of George Floyd, during which he will take aim at President Donald Trump's photo op at  St. John’s Episcopal Church, according to excerpts of the address.
Video credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Joe Biden Coming To Philadelphia Tuesday Morning To Address Unrest In Country Following George Floyd's Death

Joe Biden Coming To Philadelphia Tuesday Morning To Address Unrest In Country Following George Floyd's Death 00:57

 Biden met with African-American leaders in Wilmington Monday to talk about how to diffuse the tension in the country.

Biden meets with black leaders, promises police oversight board [Video]

Biden meets with black leaders, promises police oversight board

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden promised black community leaders in Delaware on Monday he would earn their support amid nationwide police brutality protests, saying he would create a police..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:27Published
Joe Biden Addresses Protests While In Wilmington [Video]

Joe Biden Addresses Protests While In Wilmington

Biden said he will address institutional racism in his first 100 days, if elected.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:47Published

