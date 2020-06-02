Joe Biden Will Slam Trump’s Church Stunt, Promise to ‘Heal Racial Wounds’ in Philadelphia Speech
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Former Vice President Joe Biden will give a speech in Philadelphia addressing the unrest over the killing of George Floyd, during which he will take aim at President Donald Trump's photo op at St. John’s Episcopal Church, according to excerpts of the address.
