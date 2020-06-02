Reverend at St. John’s Church Says Clergy Was Tear Gassed to Clear Church For Trump’s ‘Cheap Political Stunt’
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () A reverend at St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington D.C. -- which was set on fire by rioters on Sunday -- claimed on Facebook that church clergy were tear gassed in order to clear the area for President Donald Trump's "cheap political stunt" and "photo opportunity" on Monday.
