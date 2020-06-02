Global  

Reverend at St. John’s Church Says Clergy Was Tear Gassed to Clear Church For Trump’s ‘Cheap Political Stunt’

Mediaite Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Reverend at St. John’s Church Says Clergy Was Tear Gassed to Clear Church For Trump’s ‘Cheap Political Stunt’A reverend at St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington D.C. -- which was set on fire by rioters on Sunday -- claimed on Facebook that church clergy were tear gassed in order to clear the area for President Donald Trump's "cheap political stunt" and "photo opportunity" on Monday.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump criticised after police clear protests for church visit

Trump criticised after police clear protests for church visit 01:00

 President Donald Trump has been criticised for using a visit to a church as a photo opportunity. Mr Trump visited St John's Church near the White House which was set on fire as demonstrators clashed with police over the weekend. Law enforcement cleared protesters out of the area with tear gas before...

