Normal People's Paul Mescal & India Mullen Hang Out in London
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Normal People stars Paul Mescal and India Mullen were seen hanging out! Paul, 24, and India were seen out and about on Monday (June 1) in London, England. If you don’t know, Paul starred in the leading role of Connell while India starred as Peggy, the good friend of Daisy Edgar-Jones‘ character. PHOTOS: Check out [...]
As his government completes one year of its second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter to the people of the country listed out several initiatives, achievements and big decisions taken by his government. "Once again, I bow to the 130 crore people of India and the democratic ethos of our...