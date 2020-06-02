Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker Share Powerful Message About "White Privilege"

Loyal brave and true 🏳️‍🌈 RT @enews: Stephen "Twitch" Boss & Allison Holker just shared a TikTok challenge about racism, with a very important message: "White privil… 23 minutes ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @usweekly: #TheEllenShow's Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker urged their followers to support the #BlackLivesMatter movement. htt… 31 minutes ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @DailyMailCeleb: Allison Holker and husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss show how race has impacted their lives https://t.co/eE2LDzETgG 31 minutes ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @etnow: Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker are using TikTok to share an important message about white privilege. https://t.co/gzz… 33 minutes ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: Watch: #StephenBoss and his wife #AllisonHolker show that white privilege is real in new TikTok video https://t.co/U4bzLYUlfA 33 minutes ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Allison Holker & Stephen "tWitch" Boss check their "privilege" in a now viral video on TikTok Watch the video here: https:/… 41 minutes ago Cassie Edwards RT @ThePerezHilton: While many sadly choose to STILL remain silent on TikTok, these bosses are not! https://t.co/Xe53xU8e2Q 1 hour ago Hallie Martello RT @EllenD_world: Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Allison Holker Want ‘Safer’ World for 3 Kids https://t.co/yoAFiEXfxY 1 hour ago