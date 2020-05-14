Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier to make history with two-year reign due to coronavirus pandemic

In the UK, popular beaches are still mostly emptyRestrictions are being partially lifted in England, but confusion and worry reign.
US doctor warns of further virus revival in winterA US government whistleblower says that America faces the 'darkest winter in modern history' as he testified before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
Q101 Hit Music Miss America Will Be First to Reign for 2 Years Due to Pandemic: 'I Better Be a Jeopa...https://t.co/eJyJzCv2U3 50 seconds ago
𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗲𝗱𝗽𝗹𝘂𝗴 RT @usweekly: For the first time ever in the history of the pageant, #MissAmerica will reign for two consecutive years due to the #COVID19.… 16 minutes ago
Us Weekly For the first time ever in the history of the pageant, #MissAmerica will reign for two consecutive years due to the… https://t.co/0FLb6lTKMy 19 minutes ago
Marty Current Miss America the first to reign for 2 years due to pandemic https://t.co/akbxpu9bB5 via @Femail 22 minutes ago
107-3 The Eagle Free Reign https://t.co/ty8tYOuk3f 24 minutes ago
NewsfeedsMedia Miss America Camille Schrier will be the first to reign for two years due to the pandemic
https://t.co/pDMHYTjPRr 32 minutes ago
Paul Bacon .@MissAmerica #CamilleSchrier Will Be First to Reign for 2 Years https://t.co/xp5T8xU1NC
#MissAmerica #NoMissAmerica2021 1 hour ago
Jim Crabb Camille Schrier will be 1st Miss America to reign for 2 years https://t.co/WzhJGMagFp 1 hour ago