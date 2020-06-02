Global  

Seth Rogen's Responses to Trolls Against Black Lives Matter Movement Goes Viral

Just Jared Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Seth Rogen took to his comments to tell off those who are against the Black Lives Matter movement. It all started when Seth posted a Black Lives Matter logo on his Instagram account. He captioned the post with “If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to unfollow me.” Well, a bunch [...]
