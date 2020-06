Muriel McCormack RT @Mediaite: JUST IN: de Blasio Says New York City Curfew Extended Through June 7 https://t.co/nj5Y6gLtdW 5 minutes ago Mediaite JUST IN: de Blasio Says New York City Curfew Extended Through June 7 https://t.co/nj5Y6gLtdW 14 minutes ago Nancy RT @FloridaDude297: #OBAMAGATE Not just Stupid...NEW YORK STUPID! https://t.co/CCQi6LELsV 21 hours ago FloridaDude297 #OBAMAGATE Not just Stupid...NEW YORK STUPID! https://t.co/CCQi6LELsV 23 hours ago John Lantz @JesseRodriguez @maddow @nytimes NYC is going to making headlines once again, because your MORON of a Mayor, failed… https://t.co/5EeSO5j5AW 1 day ago R Smith @Capn_Positive_ @nytimes Outsiders are starting the riots and encouraging the looting & destruction. People wouldn'… https://t.co/juPHRQBd5Y 2 days ago ᴉzzᴉdɐɔʎɹɹǝɾ NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio says it's Okay for cops to run over people “If those protesters had just gotten out of th… https://t.co/NF5aMfpMPd 2 days ago Volusia Republicans Not only did DiBlasio fail to plan, he planned to fail. "New York City remains in full lockdown despite the fact t… https://t.co/T0f3tna8MX 5 days ago