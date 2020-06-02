Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nickelodeon Honors George Floyd In Blackout Tuesday Commercial; Defends Going Dark To Some Parents

Just Jared Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Nickelodeon went off air today (June 2) for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, which was the same amount of time that a police officer had his knee on top of George Floyd‘s neck, that ultimately led to his tragic murder. The network halted their regular programming to air the blacked out commercial, with George‘s words [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Music Industry Presses Pause For ‘Blackout Tuesday’ Initiative

Music Industry Presses Pause For ‘Blackout Tuesday’ Initiative 02:15

 CBS4's Lisa Petrillo spoke with Ted Lucas, owner of SlipNSlide Records in Miami, about the movement to bring people together against racism.

Related videos from verified sources

Civil Rights, Faith Leaders Hold Peace Vigil For George Floyd In Pasadena [Video]

Civil Rights, Faith Leaders Hold Peace Vigil For George Floyd In Pasadena

Civil rights and faith leaders, in conjunction with the NAACP Pasadena Branch, hosted a peaceful protest and rally Tuesday night in Pasadena, amplifying Black voices calling for an end to police..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:44Published
Millions Show Support By Participating In #BlackoutTuesday, But Many Say Sharing Image Cannot Be Ending Point [Video]

Millions Show Support By Participating In #BlackoutTuesday, But Many Say Sharing Image Cannot Be Ending Point

Using the hashtags "Blackout Tuesday" and "The Show Must Be Paused," millions of social media users posted a black square to their accounts following days of unrest over the killing of George Floyd at..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:12Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mojoandjasper

Sherri RT @JustJared: Nickelodeon is earning praise for going black for 8 minutes and 46 seconds during #BlackoutTuesday, despite some parents say… 6 hours ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Nickelodeon Honors George Floyd In Blackout Tuesday Commercial; Defends Going Dark To Some Parents 7 hours ago

KartoonKeegz

Private Tamama Keegz @megsauraZX You can read more about it here https://t.co/C74t68zvl3 7 hours ago

NorbertMeiller

Norbert Müller Nickelodeon Honors George Floyd In Blackout Tuesday Commercial; Defends Going Dark To Some Parents: Nickelodeon wen… https://t.co/qRZJN2Y2hd 7 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Nickelodeon is earning praise for going black for 8 minutes and 46 seconds during #BlackoutTuesday, despite some pa… https://t.co/SwtqXMYrKB 7 hours ago