Nickelodeon Honors George Floyd In Blackout Tuesday Commercial; Defends Going Dark To Some Parents
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Nickelodeon went off air today (June 2) for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, which was the same amount of time that a police officer had his knee on top of George Floyd‘s neck, that ultimately led to his tragic murder. The network halted their regular programming to air the blacked out commercial, with George‘s words [...]
