Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A video from 2012 featuring Meghan Markle has resurfaced. The video is from the “I Won’t Stand For…” campaign with the charity Erase the Hate. In the video, the Duchess speaks out about racism. “I’m biracial. Most people can’t tell what I’m mixed with, and so much of my life has felt like being a [...] 👓 View full article