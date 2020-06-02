Global  

LL Cool J Drops Powerful New Freestyle: “After Chauvin Killed George Floyd, We Got Next!”

SOHH Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
LL Cool J Drops Powerful New Freestyle: “After Chauvin Killed George Floyd, We Got Next!”Rap icon LL Cool J is putting his pain into the music. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to release a must-watch and thought-provoking freestyle inspired by the death of black man George Floyd and nationwide protests. #BlackoutTuesday LL x Freestyle Cool J went to his social media pages this week and didn’t hold back. […]

Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: George Floyd died with COVID-19

George Floyd died with COVID-19 00:26

 New details in the death of George Floyd - the autopsy shows that he was positive for COVID-19. that came from a nasal swab performed after his death.

