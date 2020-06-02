LL Cool J Drops Powerful New Freestyle: “After Chauvin Killed George Floyd, We Got Next!”
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Rap icon LL Cool J is putting his pain into the music. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to release a must-watch and thought-provoking freestyle inspired by the death of black man George Floyd and nationwide protests. #BlackoutTuesday LL x Freestyle Cool J went to his social media pages this week and didn’t hold back. […]
