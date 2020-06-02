Meera Chopra receives rape threats on Twitter

Chandra Janasena RT @Shoutloudfor : #meerachopra receives rape, Death threats on Twitter from Nandamuri @tarak9999 fans #WeSupportMeeraChopra Indian Expres… 22 minutes ago

Shoutloud For #meerachopra receives rape, Death threats on Twitter from Nandamuri @tarak9999 fans #WeSupportMeeraChopra Indian… https://t.co/hWcToQanPs 1 hour ago