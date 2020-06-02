Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Bun B, Karrueche + More Urge People To Vote Today

SOHH Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Bun B, Karrueche + More Urge People To Vote TodayCanadian hip-hop star Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Bun B, Karrueche Tran and more high-profile entertainers are speaking out. Some of the biggest names in the entertainment biz have encouraged people in select states to go out and vote in their primary elections. Vote x Today Over the past few hours, social media […]

The post Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Bun B, Karrueche + More Urge People To Vote Today appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé Top the Hot 100 With 'Savage,' Doja Cat Addresses Rumors and More | Billboard News [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé Top the Hot 100 With 'Savage,' Doja Cat Addresses Rumors and More | Billboard News

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé Top the Hot 100 With 'Savage,' Doja Cat Addresses Rumors and More | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 03:06Published
Americans Say They Are Gaining the 'Quarantine 15' [Video]

Americans Say They Are Gaining the 'Quarantine 15'

Americans Say They Are Gaining the 'Quarantine 15' Isolation is causing many to put on weight. Reality star Kim Kardashian even admitted that she's gained a "few pounds" while staying inside. Kim..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:47Published

Tweets about this