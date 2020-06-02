Demi Lovato Calls For President Trump To 'Be The Leader We Need You To Be'
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Demi Lovato has a very strong message for President Donald Trump. The 27-year-old singer shared text exchanges between her best friends Matthew Scott Montgomery and Sirah, where they talked about the President‘s Rose Garden speech on Monday (June 1). In the texts, they talk about what he said, the military moving in and tear gassing [...]
In a forceful statement on its website, Ben and Jerry's ice cream company calls on Americans to dismantle white supremacy. The ice cream company called on President Trump to disavow white supremacists..
