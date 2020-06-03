Global  

Keke Palmer Asks National Guard To March With Protesters in LA In Powerful Video

Just Jared Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Keke Palmer has earned praises for her talk with the National Guard today (June 2) in Los Angeles. The 26-year-old singer, actress and Strahan, Sara & Keke host was on the streets for a peaceful protest this afternoon and urged members of the National Guard to not just kneel with protesters, but march alongside them. [...]
Video credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: National Guard soldier prays and hugs protesters at Minnesota rally

National Guard soldier prays and hugs protesters at Minnesota rally 10:10

 A National Guard soldier joined protesters for a prayer outside the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota on Monday (June 1).

WEB EXTRA: National Guard Along The Hollywood Walk Of Fame [Video]

WEB EXTRA: National Guard Along The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The National Guard was spotted along the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday. The Guard has been deployed in California following protests and unrest after the death of George..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:37Published
Mayor and governor at odds over NYC looting [Video]

Mayor and governor at odds over NYC looting

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday that New York City police failed in their duty to stop looting and other criminal activity during protests the previous night, and that the city's mayor..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:36Published

Keke Palmer Asks the National Guard to "March Beside Us" While Attending Protest

Keke Palmer is asking for members of the National Guard to march in solidarity with protesters in Hollywood. In a video shared to Twitter by NBC News' Gadi...
E! Online

Keke Palmer Addresses National Guard Soldiers at L.A. Protest: ‘March Beside Us’

The actress led a passionate exchange between protesters and National Guard soldiers during one of the many protests on Tuesday afternoon.
Billboard.com


