Keke Palmer Asks National Guard To March With Protesters in LA In Powerful Video
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () Keke Palmer has earned praises for her talk with the National Guard today (June 2) in Los Angeles. The 26-year-old singer, actress and Strahan, Sara & Keke host was on the streets for a peaceful protest this afternoon and urged members of the National Guard to not just kneel with protesters, but march alongside them. [...]
The National Guard was spotted along the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday. The Guard has been deployed in California following protests and unrest after the death of George..
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday that New York City police failed in their duty to stop looting and other criminal activity during protests the previous night, and that the city's mayor..