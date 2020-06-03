Fmr DOD Official Resigns from Defense Science Board, Blasts Esper: ‘Violated Your Oath’ in Aiding Trump’s Photo Op
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () *James Miller*, who served as Under Secretary of Defense for Policy during the Obama administration, has resigned from his position on the Defense Science Board over protesters being dispersed from Lafayette Park so President *Donald Trump* could walk to St. John's Church for a photo op.
