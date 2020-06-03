Global  

Fmr DOD Official Resigns from Defense Science Board, Blasts Esper: 'Violated Your Oath' in Aiding Trump's Photo Op

Wednesday, 3 June 2020
Fmr DOD Official Resigns from Defense Science Board, Blasts Esper: ‘Violated Your Oath’ in Aiding Trump’s Photo Op*James Miller*, who served as Under Secretary of Defense for Policy during the Obama administration, has resigned from his position on the Defense Science Board over protesters being dispersed from Lafayette Park so President *Donald Trump* could walk to St. John's Church for a photo op.
News video: Ex-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis Calls Trump a Constitutional Threat

Ex-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis Calls Trump a Constitutional Threat 01:46

 Ex-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis Calls Trump a Constitutional Threat In a statement published in 'The Atlantic,' the retired Marine General intensely criticized Trump's handling of nationwide protests. Mattis also voiced his support for protesters, whom he says are seeking equal justice. Mattis, who...

