James Cameron to Quarantine for Two Weeks Before Resuming 'Avatar' Production

Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

James Cameron is back in New Zealand, but he won’t be back on set of the Avatar sequel just yet. Producer Jon Landau revealed on Tuesday (June 2) that he and the 65-year-old director will be going under quarantine for the next 14 days after arriving in New Zealand after a 13-hour direct flight. “Our [...] 👓 View full article

