James Cameron to Quarantine for Two Weeks Before Resuming 'Avatar' Production
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () James Cameron is back in New Zealand, but he won’t be back on set of the Avatar sequel just yet. Producer Jon Landau revealed on Tuesday (June 2) that he and the 65-year-old director will be going under quarantine for the next 14 days after arriving in New Zealand after a 13-hour direct flight. “Our [...]
The 'Avatar' movies are set to resume production next week Filming was due to start in New Zealand in March but it was put on hold due to the Covid-19 lockdown and producer Jon Landau is confident that..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:53Published