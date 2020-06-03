Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Says GOP ‘Now Forced to Seek Another State’ for 2020 Convention After Dispute With Governor

Mediaite Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Trump Says GOP ‘Now Forced to Seek Another State’ for 2020 Convention After Dispute With GovernorPresident *Donald Trump* said Tuesday night that the Republican party is "now forced to seek another state" for its 2020 convention over a dispute with Governor *Roy Cooper*.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Trump Says He May Invoke the Insurrection Act, Here's What to Know About It

Trump Says He May Invoke the Insurrection Act, Here's What to Know About It 01:14

 Trump Says He May Invoke the Insurrection Act, Here's What to Know About It In prepared remarks in the White House Rose Garden on Monday, President Donald Trump threatened to deploy the U.S. military to put down violent protests in U.S. cities. If Trump does deploy the U.S. military, he will do so...

Related videos from verified sources

North Carolina Gov: Large Republican Convention 'Very Unlikely' [Video]

North Carolina Gov: Large Republican Convention 'Very Unlikely'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Carolina’s Democratic governor on Tuesday refused Republican demands for a full-fledged presidential convention in the state this summer, telling organizers that planning..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
More signs of progress across the country [Video]

More signs of progress across the country

Today, New York's governor is headed to The White House. His meeting with President Trump comes as the state posted its lowest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Georgia gov offers state as GOP convention host amid virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is demanding assurances from North Carolina’s Democratic governor that the Republican National Convention can go...
Seattle Times

President Trump threatens to pull GOP convention out of North Carolina if arena can't be full

President Trump says he may pull August's Republican National Convention out of Charlotte, North Carolina if the state's Democratic governor can't guarantee that...
CBS News Also reported by •HinduFOXNews.comNYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this