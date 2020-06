Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

A 10-year-old girl from Toronto just wowed the judges on America’s Got Talent! Roberta Battaglia took to the stage during the second week of auditions on Tuesday night (June 2). For her audition, Roberta performed a cover of Lady Gaga‘s Oscar-winning song “Shallow.” Because she was so blown away by the performance, new judge Sofia [...] 👓 View full article