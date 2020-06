You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Joe Biden Apologizes For Radio Comments



Joe Biden received backlash during an interview on the radio show “The Breakfast Club.” He said African-Americans voters undecided on whether to vote for him or President Donald Trump “ain’t.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32 Published 1 week ago Biden Tells Charlamagne Tha God 'You Ain't Black' If You Choose Trump Over Him



Biden Tells Charlamagne Tha God 'You Ain't Black' If You Choose Trump Over Him The former Vice President shared his sentiments with Charlamagne Tha God on popular radio show 'The Breakfast Club.'.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:55 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this JustJared.com Ally Sheedy shares her thought on #TheBreakfastClub possibly getting remade one day: https://t.co/WB3gyTfMoj 46 minutes ago