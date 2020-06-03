Global  

Machine Gun Kelly Carries 'Arrest Killer Cops' Sign While Protesting with Travis Barker

Just Jared Wednesday, 3 June 2020
Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker are protesting racial injustice together. The 30-year-old rapper and the 44-year-old Blink-182 drummer march down Hollywood Blvd while taking part in the Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday afternoon (June 2) in Hollywood, Calif. Machine Gun Kelly carried a sign that read “Stop Arresting Protestors! Arrest Killer Cops!!” while [...]
Machine Gun Kelly Holds 'Prosecute Killer Cops' Sign During Protest in LA

Machine Gun Kelly holds up his handmade sign high while arriving to a peaceful protest in Los Angeles on Sunday (May 31). The 30-year-old musician met up with a...
Just Jared


