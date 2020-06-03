Machine Gun Kelly Carries 'Arrest Killer Cops' Sign While Protesting with Travis Barker
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker are protesting racial injustice together. The 30-year-old rapper and the 44-year-old Blink-182 drummer march down Hollywood Blvd while taking part in the Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday afternoon (June 2) in Hollywood, Calif. Machine Gun Kelly carried a sign that read “Stop Arresting Protestors! Arrest Killer Cops!!” while [...]
