David Andreone RT @JRubinBlogger: Remarkable statement by former president George W. Bush. Now he needs to endorse Biden. 27 seconds ago W Kihl RT @CNNPolitics: READ: Former President George W. Bush's statement on the death of George Floyd https://t.co/pP7CHxqWNq https://t.co/PjnX4v… 33 seconds ago TheBadDeal RT @RepsForBiden: Former officials from the George W. Bush administration have formed a super PAC to support former Vice President Joe Bide… 41 seconds ago John R Wooton RT @NBCNews: “We can only see the reality of America's need by seeing it through the eyes of the threatened, oppressed, and disenfranchised… 44 seconds ago J Hinton™ ن RT @DailyCaller: Former President George Bush Weighs In On Riots: ‘Lasting Justice Will Only Come By Peaceful Means’ https://t.co/dSp6S0sNtx 1 minute ago Espee Shagari RT @MSNBC: Former President George W. Bush calls on Americans to “examine our tragic failures” and listen to “grieving” black Americans in… 2 minutes ago