Listen To Clara Amfo's Moving Words On Racism's Destructive Power

Much-loved Radio 1 host *Clara Amfo* used her platform to speak movingly about the destructive power of racism yesterday (June 2nd).



The widely shared clip clearly comes from the heart, with the broadcaster discussing personal experiences in the light of international protests following the death of unarmed African-American man George Floyd.



Breaking down at points, she discusses the very real impact news footage has had on her, combining this with her own experiences of racism right here in the UK.



Examining the way society so often adapts Black culture, while mistreating Black people, she says: "You cannot enjoy the rhythm and ignore the blues..."



A powerful listen, it's something we highly recommend spending time with.



