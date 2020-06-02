Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast help Black Lives Matter by donating $100k to National Bail Fund Network

Independent Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
'[We] support the many people who are protesting police brutality nationally'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video:

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Donates To Bail Fund, Fans Want More 00:33

 The cast and showrunner of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" donated $100,000 to the National Bail Fund Network to support protesters. Protests against police violence and racism spread throughout the US in the days after the death of George Floyd. Business Insider says "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" needs to do more to...

Related videos from verified sources

Seth Rogen Shuts Down Critics of His Black Lives Matter Posts [Video]

Seth Rogen Shuts Down Critics of His Black Lives Matter Posts

Seth Rogen Shuts Down Critics of His Black Lives Matter Posts In his caption, the 'Funny People' star wrote, "If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to unfollow me."..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published
5 Organizations to Support in Light of the George Floyd Protests [Video]

5 Organizations to Support in Light of the George Floyd Protests

5 Organizations to Support in Light of the George Floyd Protests For those who are unable to get out and protest, donating is a solid alternative. Consider supporting these five organizations focused..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:28Published

Tweets about this

HATEntertainme1

HAT Entertainment 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' cast donates $100,000 to bail relief fund for protesters https://t.co/U6kx0TyKwR 2 minutes ago

TodayHeadline42

todayheadline ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ cast donates $100,000 to bail relief fund for protesters https://t.co/3zdRRjmjfq 2 minutes ago

jasongr08111570

jason grace RT @screenrant: Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast & Creator Make $100K Donation To National Bail Fund https://t.co/CKkqcnWnIP https://t.co/AZmZfdlBE2 3 minutes ago

AnnisAnnismhdi

elmahdi annis Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast and Showrunner Donate $100,000 to National Bail Fund https://t.co/blrdYKeTN4 3 minutes ago

geraghtyvl

Linda Geraghty RT @TVLine: #Brooklyn99 Cast, EP Make $100k Donation to National Bail Fund, 'Condemn the Murder of George Floyd' https://t.co/zqhiIhsyTs 6 minutes ago

screenrant

Screen Rant Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast & Creator Make $100K Donation To National Bail Fund https://t.co/CKkqcnWnIP https://t.co/AZmZfdlBE2 6 minutes ago

KeepItMello

; RT @businessinsider: 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' cast and showrunner donate $100,000 to support George Floyd protesters, but some are calling for… 10 minutes ago

amandafarah

amanda farah RT @JillKrajewski: this is what you do when you've made your living playing cops https://t.co/hsL0ZsL3Kj 13 minutes ago