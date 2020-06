Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Actor Paul Dano has described filmmaker Matt Reeves' script for "The Batman" as "potentially really powerful" and said he was "surprised" by it. The 35-year-old actor, best known for films such as "There Will Be Blood", "Ruby Sparks" and "Prisoners", is essaying the role of iconic comic villain The Riddler in the movie, fronted... 👓 View full article